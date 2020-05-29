Jason J. Silsby, 42, Watertown passed away Tuesday, May 26th at Upstate University Hospital, Syracuse.
Born in Watertown on August 17, 1977, the son to Bernard and Sue LaVancha Silsby. Jason graduated from South Jefferson Central High School in 1996. He worked for several years at Porterdale Farms and recently for Birch Creek Farms.
He is survived by his fiancée, Katrina Towne, Watertown; a daughter, Kealy Marie Roach, Belleville; his parents, Bernard and Sue Silsby, Adams; twin brother, Jacob (Tonya Offen) Silsby, Adams Center; sister, Nicole Hutchins, Dexter; sister-in-law, Samantha Stewart-Silsby. Pulaski; his nieces and nephews, Ashlyn, Caleb, Cameron, Mikayla, Elizabeth, Robert, 2 aunts, Barbara McCave, Brenda Lunderman and his best friends, Kenneth and Tammy Hamm.
Jason was predeceased by his grandparents, Silsby, LaVancha, Perrotta and his brother, Bernard Silsby, Jr.
Jason loved sports, fishing, racing landscaping and was an amazing cook. The most joy he had was when he was spending time with his daughter Kealy Marie.
Services will be held at a later date and time to be announced. Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.