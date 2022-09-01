Massena: Jason P. Kennedy, age 48, passed away unexpectedly on August 30, 2022. Friends and family are invited to call from 2-4 & 6-8 pm on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at the Phillips Memorial Home, 64 Andrews St. Massena. A complete obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Phillips Memorial Home in Massena.
Jason P. Kennedy
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.