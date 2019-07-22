The funeral for Jason R. Dugan is tentatively scheduled for Saturday July 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the chapel of TLC Funeral Home, Inc. Mr. Dugan died at the Syracuse VA Medical Center on July 13, 2019. He was 53. Among his survivors are his wife Sheila and two daughters. A complete obituary will be posted at a later date. Arrangements are with TLC Funeral Home, Inc.
Jason R. Dugan
