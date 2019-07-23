The memorial service for Jason R. Dugan of 631 Addison Street, Watertown will be Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the chapel of TLC Funeral Home, Inc. Internment will follow at Brookside Cemetery. Mr. Dugan died July 13, 2019 at the Syracuse VA Medical Center after a three year courageous battle with cancer. He was 53.
He was born on July 3, 1966 in Miami, FL the son of George and Thelma Wright Dugan. He graduated from Seaside High School in Seaside, CA. He later attended Emeary Ridel Aeronatical Academy in Florida. He also attended classes as Jefferson Community College where he studied math and science.
He served in the US Army from 1985 to 1987 and was honorably discharged.
He married Sheila Derring on April 23, 1994 in Watertown, NY. Mr. Dugan retired from the City of Watertown DPW in the building and grounds department.
Mr. Dugan truly appreciated nature and being in the outdoors. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his name to the VA Medical Center to support veterans in need.
Surviving besides his wife Sheila is his daughter Chelsea Dugan and her fiance’ William Smith, his daughter Paige Rose, and his son James Rose all of Watertown. Also surviving is a brother and sister from Alabama and two granddaughters.
Arrangements are with TLC Funeral Home, Inc.
