Jax Michael Bohn infant son to Shaun Bohn and Jasmine Clark passed away Sunday, July 19th.
Besides his parents he is survived by his grandparents, Michael and Jennifer Clark; Kristi Bohn; Jeff and Donna Bohn; great-grandparents, Linda Jessman; Ronald Clark; June and Floyd Drake; aunt, Michaela Clark; 2 uncles, Jake and Luke Bohn; close family friends, Scott and Denise Gray and several other aunts and uncles.
A private service will be held at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.
Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com
