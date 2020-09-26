Jay A. Alverson, 64 of the Mullin Road Dexter, NY passed away at the Samaritan Medical Center on Saturday September 26, 2020. Jay had been in failing health for several years.
Jay was born July 19, 1956 in Syracuse, NY the son of Harley and Eileen Rogers Alverson. He attended school at General Brown Central.
Jay worked as a Truck-driver and held his last position with NAPA Auto Parts in Adams, NY.
He enjoyed snowmobiling, collecting old types of things he intended to fix. He was an avid NASCAR enthusiast.
Jay is survived by two sisters: Lori Alverson (David) Kitto, Susan Alverson (Ronald) Tarzia both of Dexter. His niece Caitlin Eselin, nephews Lee M. Alverson and Connor Tarzia and step-mother Marie Alverson of Syracuse also survive.
Jay was predeceased by his parents and his brother Lee Alverson.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday October 10th at the Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter at 2:00 PM. A private burial will be in Dexter Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
