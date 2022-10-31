Jay Edward Barry

Jay was born March 12, 1956 in Watertown, NY to Edward H. Barry and Shirley C. Alger.
Jay graduated from Watertown High School in 1974 and from Clarkson University with a BS in Civil Engineering (1978) and a Masters in Civil and Environmental Engineering (1979). Jay’s thesis on Deep Beam Analysis was later published. He was also a certified Professional Engineer.
The Boeing Commercial Airplane Company recruited Jay from college. Once his graduate thesis was complete, he began his 35 year career in the Pacific Northwest with Boeing. When Jay retired he held the position of Chief Engineer, Structures and Systems, Propulsion Systems Division. Jay was well known at work for his integrity, his leadership skills and his engineering expertise. He traveled to many continents on behalf of Boeing and made many friends along the way.
Jay married the love of his life, Lisa Cook, in 1980. This past August they celebrated 42 years of marriage. Jay often joked that they knew each other their entire life as Jay and Lisa were born in the same hospital two days apart. Jay and Lisa forged a wonderful life together built on their love. The pinnacle for them was raising their beautiful daughter, Sarah, their pride and joy.
After retiring in 2014, Jay and Lisa moved to Vero Beach, FL where they had enjoyed a vacation home for many years prior.
Jay was a true Renaissance Man. He developed many interests and skills throughout his life, mastering many. To name a few: playing guitar; ukulele; artistry in drawing; star gazing; magician; soap maker; wine connoisseur; microbrewer (before it was a thing) and pit master smoker. Jay loved to cook. He found great joy making dishes from many different cuisines. His bread baking skills are legendary among friends and family.
Living in the greater Seattle area, he enjoyed many adventures hiking the trails in and around Mount Rainier and the Cascade Range. He was also an avid golfer.
Jay was happiest spending time with his family. Involving his grandchildren in many of his passions has perpetuated a wonderful legacy.
Jay died peacefully at home under the care of Hospice of The Treasure Coast. He was surrounded by his loving family.
Jay is survived by his loving wife, Lisa, of Vero Beach, Fl, His Daughter Sarah Bellamy, Son in law Jeffrey Bellamy and two grandchildren Mason Bellamy and Sophia Bellamy, all of Issaquah, WA. Two Brothers; Gerard “Huck” Barry (Jan), of Watertown, NY, Joseph Barry (Sherry Brown), of Land O Lakes, FL. One sister, Judith Northrop (John), of Watertown, NY. A Sister in Law Linda Barry, of St. Augustine, FL.
Five Brothers in Law John Cook (Cindy) of Black River, NY, Joseph Cook of Danbury, CT, Frank Cook (Nicole), Peter Cook (Barb) and Andrew Cook (Katrina), all of Gouverneur, NY. Two Sister’s in Law, Martha Cook Howard, of Vancouver, WA and Julie Cook Wainwright (Vernon) of Gouverneur, NY. Many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Jay was predeceased by his parents Edward H. Barry, Shirley Campbell Alger, and his stepfather, Martin Alger, as well as, two brothers John Barry (infant) and James G.Barry.
Jay’s family would like to thank all of the wonderful doctors and staff whose compassion and care carried him with unending hope as he battled small cell neuroendocrine cancer for four years. Dr, William McGarry, Dr, J.Robin Atwall, Dr. John Petersen, Dr. Curtis Dalili all of Vero Beach. Dr. Chatwwal and staff at Moffitt
Cancer Center, Tampa, FL and Dr. Zurita and Dr. Sidiqui at MD Anderson, Houston, TX. And finally, the caring staff at VNA of Vero Beach and Hospice of The Treasure Coast.
A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held at St. John of the Cross, Vero Beach Florida on Monday, September 19th.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the “Jay Edward Barry Memorial Scholarship Fund” c/o Northern New York Community Foundation, 131 Washington St., Watertown, NY 13601. An annual scholarship has been established for a WHS Graduate attending Clarkson University.
