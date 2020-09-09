The prayer service for Jay M. Gentile will be 4 pm Saturday, September 12th, 2020 at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. Calling hours will be from 1 pm – 4 pm prior to the service.
Mr. Gentile, 52, of Watertown, passed away Sunday September 6th, 2020.
He is survived by his mother Katherine Gentile; his son Jeremy; his companion Dee Bare; his brother Mark (Nannette) Gentile; his sister Tammy (Ralph) Filippi; several nieces and nephews; his estranged wife Michelle (Hamblin) Gentile.
Jay was predeceased by a son Michael, his father James R. Gentile, a sister Teasa Garnsey and a nephew Shawn Dorr.
Jay was born at Fort Campbell, KY, a son to the late James R. Gentile and Katherine Dickson Gentile. He graduated from Lawrence High School in Fairfield, Maine.
Jay relocated from Maine to Watertown in the early 1990’s. He was a truck driver for several trucking companies and was currently driving for LavalleTrucking in Potsdam, NY.
Jay was an avid motorcycle rider and especially enjoyed riding with his brother Mark, Travis Hoff, Ted Smith and his niece Megan and nephew Ryan. Jay was a fan of the NFL Raiders football team.
Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.