Jayne L. Pecori, 78, Weaver Road, Watertown, passed away May 31, 2021 at Samaritan Medical Center.
Jayne was born November 9, 1942 in Watertown, daughter of Harris and Julia (Buszcak) Ford. She graduated from Watertown High School on 1961. On May 22, 1963, she married Paul A. Pecori at St. Patrick’s Church.
Jayne was a Senior Operations Compliance Customer Service Representative for HSBC until her retirement after 20 plus years of service. She was a former member of Holy Family Church.
Jayne enjoyed gardening, Syracuse University Basketball and loved her family. Because she liked to keep her mind sharp, she enjoyed puzzle games.
Surviving besides her husband are a son Jeffrey (Julia) Pecori, Watertown, a daughter, Jessica Pecori and her companion Matthew Fults, Watertown, four grandchildren, Madison, Brystol, Vincent and Emma. She is pre deceased by her daughter Jennifer Corenevsky, who died on December 13, 2019, and her sister Joan Basler, who died on August 8, 2012.
Calling hours will be Sunday from 2-4 pm at the D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. A funeral service will be held Monday at 10 am at the funeral home. Entombment will follow in Glenwood Mausoleum. Contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Online condolences may be made to www.dlclalarco.com.
