DELMAR – Jean A. (Upton) Pelham, 87, of Delmar died Wednesday, October 23, 2019.
Born in Pulaski, NY on September 13, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Katherine (Hare) Upton. Jean was a graduate of the Strong School of Nursing and had been very active in its alumni association throughout the years. She met her future husband, Dr. Walter L. Pelham, while at Strong Memorial. His military service in the Army would take them to various hospitals throughout the country, bringing their family along the way. They would settle in Newark, NY and in 1970 move to Delmar.
Jean was a very active member of the First United Methodist Church of Delmar. She was a member of the Mary Marthas fellowship group, was instrumental in helping form the Treasure Cove Thrift Shop and had worked on the Tri-Village Directory. Jean’s enjoyments included antiquing, garage saling, music and the Yankees.
She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Dr. Walter L. Pelham; and her daughters, Deborah Genoni (Raymond) of Oliver Springs, Tenn., Laurie Pelham of Albany, and Julie Pendleton of Chapel Hill, NC. In addition to her parents, Jean was predeceased by her brother and sister-in-law, David and Phyllis J. Upton.
A funeral service will be held 11am Monday, October 28, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church of Delmar, 428 Kenwood Ave., Delmar. A calling hour will precede the service from 10 to 11 am at the church. Burial will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Ashland, NY. Memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Delmar.
