BOONVILLE-Jean (Ames) Carlisle, 83, of South Street, Kortenaer Village, Boonville, passed away on Sunday, January 10, 2021 at Rome Memorial Hospital.
There will be no calling hours or funeral service. Burial will be held privately by the family. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.
She is survived by her husband, Lyle W Carlisle. Three sons, David Carlisle (wife Christi) of Lyons Falls NY, Chris Martin (wife Tania) of Canton NY, Wayne Martin of Montreal Quebec, Canada; a grandchildren, Damon Farr (wife Bunny) of King Cove Alaska, Kimberly McGonagall and Renee Martin; two brothers, Paul Ames and Rob Ames both of Canton, NY. She is predeceased by her first husband, Bill Martin; a brother, Mark Ames.
She was born on February 20, 1937 in Canton, NY, a daughter of the late, Kenneth and Anna Ames and attended Catholic Central High School in Canton, NY. On December 4th, 1965 she married Lyle W. Carlisle in Heuvelton, NY by the Justice of the Peace. She was employed as a bus driver for South Lewis High School Turin NY, and later as a clerk at Foodland in Boonville, NY.
Jean enjoyed going out to eat and loved her cat Andy.
Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.
