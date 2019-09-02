A memorial mass for Jean C. Jennings, 91, of Ogdensburg will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Ogdensburg, NY with Rev. Justin Thomas officiating. Burial will follow at St. Cyril’s Cemetery in Alexandria Bay, NY. Per her request there will be no calling hours. Jean passed away early Wednesday morning (August 28, 2019) at St. Joseph’s Home with her loving family by her side.
Jean is survived by her sons Michael (Alice) Jennings of Watertown, Richard (Carol) Jennings of Watertown, Donald (Sandra) Jennings of Davenport, FL, James (Kathy) Jennings of Syracuse, and Phillip (Sharon) Jennings of Memphis, NY; daughters Barbara (Jerry) Kroeger of Ogdensburg, Joan (Jeff) Hewitt of Nashville, TN, and Nancy Wheeler of Liverpool; sisters Phyllis Nichols of North Carolina and Elaine Matott of Gouverneur, 29 grandchildren, 39 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband Phillip Jennings Sr. on June 14, 2019, a daughter Laura Scinta in 2010, brothers Walter and William Cassaw, and a sister Judy Cassaw.
Jean was born May 6, 2019 in Gouverneur, a daughter of the late Roy and Irene (Thomas) Cassaw. She graduated from Gouverneur Central School and married Phillip L. Jennings Sr. on June 30, 1948. She worked for New York Telephone Company before becoming a stay at home Mother while raising her children. After moving to Alexandria Bay in 1974 she worked for the Thousand Islands Sun, and ultimately becoming a real estate agent in Alexandria Bay, working for Thousand Islands Realty and made a career there, working for over 15 years.
She was a former secretary and member of the River (formerly E.J. Noble) Hospital Auxiliary, a former member of the Alexandria Bay Golf Club and a Red Cross Volunteer in Florida. She enjoyed family gatherings, crossword puzzles, playing golf, being around friends, spending her winters in Florida and her summers on the St. Lawrence River. Jean embodied elegance, she was known for her smile, and enjoyed nothing more than sitting back and watching her family spend time together. Memorial Contributions can be made to St. Joseph’s Home Foundation; 950 Linden Street Ogdensburg, NY 13669 or to the Red Cross; PO Box 37839; Boone, IA 50037. Condolences, thoughts and fond memories can be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
