COPENHAGEN – Jean Charille Henry passed away on December 30, 2019 at the age of 94, at the Hospice House on Gotham St. in Watertown, NY. Jean was predeceased by her father, Brayton Wesley Henry, and her mother, Ellen (Nellie) Sage Henry, as well as her 3 brothers, John Henry, Robert Henry and Charles Henry, and her nephew Donald Henry.
Jean was born on November 19, 1925, the daughter of Brayton & Ellen Henry. She was a graduate of Copenhagen Central School. She earned her B.A. from the NYS Teachers College in Albany and her M.Ed. from St. Lawrence University, with additional studies at St. Lawrence
and Colgate Universities. She taught Mathematics at Ilion Central School for more than 30 years. While in Ilion, she served as an officer in the Ilion Teachers Association and the Herkimer County Teachers Association, taught Adult Education ceramics classes,
was a member of the faculty women’s basketball team, coached cheerleading, sponsored the Junior High Honor Society, sponsored youth fellowship, was a Girl Scout leader, served on the Herkimer County Arts Council, was a member of the Ilion Camera Club and a member of the Mohawk Valley Alpiners.
When she retired, she returned to Copenhagen and became a member of the Mohawk Embroiders Guild and the Mohawk Valley Miniatures Club. She was a member of the Vestry at Grace Church in Copenhagen and taught Sunday School, served on several committees, and arranged the flowers for the altar vases, most of them coming from her own garden. Jean taught children’s weaving and enjoyed gardening, flower arranging, weaving, knitting, sewing, and many other crafts.
She is survived by nephews James (Teri) Henry and Lynn W. Henry of Copenhagen, Paul (Lisa) Henry of Rochester, and Gerald Fraynert of Ontario and nieces Anne (John) L’Hommedieu of Williamson and April Kellogg of Wolcott, as well as many great nieces and nephews and their children.
There will be no public calling hours or funeral service; a graveside committal service will be held in the spring, in Riverside Cemetery, Copenhagen. Arrangements are with the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 500 State St., Carthage, NY. Jean has requested that donations be made to the Grace Church of Copenhagen or to the Thousand Islands Arts Center, 314 John St., Clayton, NY 13674 or to the Chi Chapter of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society International’s Scholarship Fund, in care of Sue Ann Pennock, 8753 Mattis Road, Lowville, NY 13367. Online condolences may be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com
Please add memorial donations to Jefferson County Hospice, 1398 Gotham St, Watertown, NY 13601
