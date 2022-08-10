Gloucester - Jean E. McPhail (Hull), 91, formerly of Gloucester, died Monday, July 25, 2022 at Brooksby Village, Peabody. She was born in Gloucester, March 26,1931. Her parents were Harding Elwell Hull, Sr., and Mary Catherine Hanrahan. They lived on Green Street in those years, and she attended schools for a few years. Mr. Hull was employed by the Federal Aviation Administration, and this resulted
in almost annual transfers to airports around the United States. As a result, Jean attended a number of schools. She graduated from Dansville (NY) High School in 1949. After her father was transferred to Watertown (NY) she started as a bookkeeper for the Watertown Daily Times.
On September 6,1952, she and Donald T. McPhail were married in Brownville, (NY). He was employed at the Times in the Editorial Department as a photographer and engraver. They lived in Watertown until 1959 until moving back to Gloucester so that Don could attend Boston University. Jean was employed as a claims clerk at a major insurance company. They commuted five days a week to Boston for the next four years. After 1963 graduation, Don was employed as a Social Studies teacher at Gloucester High School. Jean then worked for the Gloucester Daily Times in the Advertising Department for a few years. About 1970 she started volunteering in the Gloucester Public Schools as a mathematics specialist, this led to secretarial duties in the school system. About 1980, she organized the various administrative aides into the Gloucester Association of Educational Paraprofessionals (GAEP) and was President of the group for several years.
In the early 1980’s, she and Ms. Shirley Coen, Assistant Principal of Gloucester High, became close friends and when Shirley was appointed Principal of the Milton Fuller Middle School, they started a 14-year team, and ran the Fuller School almost single-handedly until Shirley retired. Jean finished her educational career at Veteran’s Memorial School in Nov. 1996. The next day, she, Don, and Beau (poodle) left for Florida to escape the New England winters. For the next 22 years they commuted between Gloucester and Kissimmee, FL, as usual, Jean started volunteering, this time at Celebration Hospital, Celebration, FL, with medical records. They became “snowbirds”, and met many other “birds” over the years. Both Jean’s siblings bought homes in the same community and had a great time there for many years.
In 2018 they felt their advancing years were calling them to Gloucester, it was time to return home permanently. They left Gloucester and moved to Brooksby Village.
Jean is survived by her husband, son, Donald David, her granddaughter, Jessica Jean McPhail and daughter, Pamela Ann Straube and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents, sister, Mary Quirk, brother, Harding Elwell Hull, Jr. and son-in-law, Paul Straube.
There are no visiting hours or services at this time. Memorial gifts may be made to the Jean E. McPhail Medical Scholarship, c/o Boston University School of Medicine, 72 East Concord Street, Boston, MA 02118 or to the Cape Ann Animal Aide, 4 Paws Lane, Gloucester, MA 01930. Arrangements by the Campbell Funeral Home, 61 Middle Street, Gloucester. Condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.