Jean Elizabeth Wilcox
Jean Elizabeth Wilcox, resident of Lake Wales, Florida, passed away on June 9, 2020. She was born on August 11, 1932, to Harold and Francis Bunn of Venice, N.Y.
Jean is survived by five daughters, Mrs. Jacqueline (Fred) Lowe of Rodman, N.Y., Mrs. Joanne (Randy) Lavere of Zephyrhills, Fla., Mrs. Jeanine (Arnie) Ebdon of Lake Wales, Fla., Mrs. Joyce (Jim) Jennings of Adams, N.Y., and Ms. Robin (Al) Hahn of Charlestown, W. Va. Jean is also survived by two step-children, Mr. Charlie (Kay) Wilcox of Watertown, N.Y., Mrs. Betty (Russell) Pilato of Clifton Fines, N.Y. and one brother, Mr. Wendell Bunn of Burdett, N.Y. She was predeceased in death by three husbands, Mr. John Poormon, Mr. Robert Olney, and Mr. Al Wilcox in 2007, and two brothers, Mr. Lyle Bunn and Mr. Dale Bunn. Jean is also survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
Mrs. Wilcox started her career at Hunter’s Diner in Auburn, N.Y. She was also employed by the Globe Mall in Watertown, N.Y., Moore’s Friendly Store in Lorraine, N.Y. and she retired from the Social Services Department in Watertown, N.Y.
Mrs. Wilcox was a member of the Lorraine Methodist Church and attended the Impact Assembly of God Church in Lake Wales, Fla.
There will be no calling hours, but a graveside service will take place on July 18th at 11:00 am at the cemetery next to the Lorraine Methodist Church in Lorraine, N.Y.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Lorraine Methodist Church, 20560 Co Rte. 189, Lorraine, NY 13659.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.