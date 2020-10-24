CROGHAN, NY ~ Jean L. Brownell, 94, formerly of Croghan, died Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Carthage Area Hospital.
Arrangements are with Scanlon Funeral Home, Croghan. For complete funeral arrangements, online obit and messages of sympathy, please visit www.scanlonfuneral.com.
