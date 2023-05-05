Jean Louise Cean, 95, formerly of Dexter, NY passed away on December 19, 2022 at the Carthage Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Carthage, NY. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday May 12th at the Dexter United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the Dexter Cemetery.
