SOUTH COLTON – Graveside services for Jean Lyth Supernault, 92, a longtime resident of Cove Road, South Colton, will be held at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Colton at a date to be announced; Rev. Stephen Rocker will preside. Jean passed away suddenly on Friday morning, April 23, 2021, at her home. Jean is survived by her husband of 43 years, Floyd Supernault; a son, Byron Lyth, and his wife Gail Kemp, Rochester; a daughter, Susan Lyth and her partner, Keith Strouse, Clayton; two step-daughters, Shari Worthington, Worcester, MA; Linda and her husband Jerry Caswell, Oxford, MA; her six beloved grandchildren, Byron Lyth IV, Kelly Lyth-Muechler, Kiel Gregory, Katie Balcom, Nikki LaRoche, and Hannah Caswell; and three great-grandchildren, Tristan Gregory, Graydon Gregory, and Matthew Balcom. Jean was pre-deceased by her parents and two daughters, Jill and Ann Marie Lyth.
Jean was born in Wellsville, NY on November 6, 1928 to the late Graydon and Kathleen McAndrew Pflager. She graduated from Kensington High School, Class of 1942. She married Byron Lyth. After a divorce, she later married Floyd Supernault on April 19, 1986. Jean worked for many years as an administrative assistant for the Associated Colleges of St. Lawrence Valley in Potsdam. She sat on the Board of Directors for the Colton Library and served as the Treasurer of the Colton Winterfest for many years. Jean was also a communicant of St. Patrick’s Church in Colton. In her free time, Jean loved to read, especially in her chair overlooking Higley Flow. She enjoyed boating and cooking, especially around the holidays, when she made all kinds of goodies for the children and grandchildren. She cherished her beloved dog, Spook.
Donations in her memory can be made to the Potsdam SPCA, the Friends of the Colton Hepburn Library, or the Central NY Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. Memories and condolences for Jean may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com. The Buck Funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of Jean Lyth Supernault.
