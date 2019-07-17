Jean M. Jewett, 95 of Three Mile Bay, NY passed peacefully away Monday evening at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown.
Jean was born August 10, 1923 in Rochester, NY the daughter of Francis and Catherine Grosser Wagner. She attended school in Rochester and married James Jewett in May 1941. The couple lived in Rochester, moved to Pillar Point and then Three Mile Bay.
She was a homemaker and loved taking care of and spending time with her family.
Surviving Four children and their spouses: Mary and Ron Bonacci of Bloomfield, Robert and Patricia Jewett of Three Mile Bay, Linda and Richard Pierson of Dexter, Sue and Mark Thompson of Chaumont. She has 26 grandchildren, 49 great grandchildren, 20 great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a sister Ruth Burrows of Virginia.
She was predeceased by her husband James Jewett, son William Jewett, daughters Judith Direnzo and Ruth Allen. Also deceased are a sister Marie Boulter and brothers John Wagner, Al Wagner, and Francis Wagner.
A funeral mass will be held Saturday July 20th at Immaculate Conception Church of Brownville at 1:00 PM with Fr. Michael Gaffney officiating. Burial will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Rochester at 1:00 PM on Monday July 22nd. There are no calling hours. Donations may be made to the Three Mile Bay Fire Dept. and Ambulance Fund. Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made to dexterfuneralhome.com.
