Graveside services for Jean Marie Huntley, 89, will be held on Saturday, July 27th at 11:00 am in Hillside Cemetery, Champion with Mr. Warren Fargo officiating. Jean died on June 18, 2019 in San Luis Obispo, California. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage.
Jean Marie Huntley
