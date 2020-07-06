Jean Marie Wagar, 72, passed away unexpectedly on July 5th 2020, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston Salem, NC.
Jean was born on July 7th, 1947, in Rochester, NY, the daughter of the late Carl B. Jackson and Rose M. Shannon Jackson. She was a resident of New York most of her life until moving to Winston Salem, North Carolina, in August 2009 to be closer to her only two grandchildren.
Jean worked as a dispatcher for PW Transportation and later as the head cook at the General Brown Central School District. She retired in 2000. Jean was active in her community and served as a Thousand-Island Girl Scout Leader, and as a Dexter Food Co-Op Coordinator. Over the years, Jean was also involved in the Dexter Historical Society, Dexter Senior Citizen and Youth Committees, the Precious Blood Auxiliary, Life Right of Watertown, and the Smith Savage Post 583 Ladies Auxiliary. She was a member of the St. Elizabeth Seaton Catholic Church in Dexter, NY, for 38 years. While a member, she was involved in the Altar and Rosary Society and held the offices of president, vice-president, and treasurer for many years. She also served on several other parish organizations. Most recently, she was a member of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Winston Salem, NC, and actively involved in their quilting ministry and senior group.
Jean enjoyed living out her faith as a devout Catholic. She also enjoyed spending time with family and friends, sewing, quilting, and baking. Her grandchildren were the love of her life and she never missed any of their activities or sporting events. She was very patriotic and had a deep love for our country.
Jean married William Lee Wagar on December 9th 1967, at Immaculate Conception Church in Brownville, NY. They lived in Dexter, NY, most of their married life. Jean is survived by her husband Bill of Winston Salem, NC, daughter Sheila (Stephen) Kidder of Winston Salem, NC, daughter Amy (Vincent) Moore of Adams, NY, two grandchildren Nathan Kidder and Hailey Kidder both of Winston Salem, NC, sister Anna (Lawrence) Ward of Dexter, NY, sister Carolyn (Louis) Ives of Watertown, NY, brother Bernard Jackson of Long Island, NY, and her brother-in-law Paul Wilcox of Zephyrhills, FL. She is also survived by several cousins, nephews, and nieces. She was predeceased by her sister Mary E. Wilcox in 2019.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, July 10th at the Johnson Funeral home in Dexter, NY from 5 – 8 pm. A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, July 11th at 11:00 am at the Immaculate Conception Church in Brownville, NY. Burial will be in the Dexter Cemetery immediately following the mass. COVID rules will apply.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association. Online condolences may be made to dexterfuneralhome.com.
