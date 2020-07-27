Jean Michalik Lewis, 83, of Voorheesville, NY, passed away on July 25, 2020 in Our Lady of Mercy Life Center.
Jean is survived by her husband of 61 years, Robert, her 5 children: Karen (Steve) Jackson, Tim (Ellen) Lewis, Kim (Robert) Gaza, Ann Lewis and Michael Lewis; 9 grandchildren: Josiah (Mary Leigh), Sam (Brigid), Gabriel (Abbey), Nathan, Shane, Jason, Marc (Courtney), Tori (Rob) and Montana; 5 great-grandchildren; and sisters Patricia Bly (Dean) and Joan Dolan.
Jean was born in Carthage, NY to Emil Michalik and Roberta Boyd on February 28, 1937. She attended the Augustinian Academy in Carthage, where she was a cheerleader, and graduated in 1954. She went on to earn a degree in dental hygiene from Erie County Community College in Buffalo, NY. She taught dental hygiene in Carthage Public Schools, North Syracuse Public schools, 1956-1959, and Islip public schools, Islip LI, 1959-1960. Starting in 1968, she worked as a dental hygienist in the Albany area. After she retired from that profession, she worked at Atlas Copco, and then took a position as the church secretary/administrator at St. Matthews Roman Catholic church in Voorheesville.
Jean enjoyed tennis, golf, sewing, skiing, her ladies investment club, and most importantly, entertaining with friends and family.
A small graveside service will be held at the St. Malachy’s Parish Cemetery in Sherburne, NY, with a memorial celebration of Jean’s life some time in the future.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, 25 Mountainview St, Voorheesville, NY 12186 and the Alzheimer’s Association, www.alz.org. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff of Our Lady of Mercy Life Center in Guilderland for their excellent care of Jean.
