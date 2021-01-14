CANTON: Jean Snelgrove Zagrobelny of Massena, NY formerly of died peacefully on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at United Helpers Maplewood Campus in Canton, NY. She was 100 years old.
Following graduation from Massena Central schools, Jean married Bronic Zagrobelny in 1940, and raised 5 children, Jill, Joan, Jan, Jere and Bronic Jr.
Caring for her family and her home meant everything to her. She was a devoted mother who strove, and succeeded, in raising strong independent children. In addition to cleaning, cooking and child-rearing, she always managed to be stylishly dressed and she created a home for her family that was comfortable and beautifully decorated.
With her husband Bronic, she was active in volunteering with local fraternal organizations including American Legion Post No. 79, Moose Club, and AMVETS Post No. 4.
Jean was predeceased by her husband, Bronic, her son, Jan, son-in-law Lou McKay and a grandson Michael McKay.
She is survived by her son, Bronic Jr., daughters Jill McKay and Jere Zagrobelny of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, Joan Zagrobelny and partner Paul Harrison of Sandwich, MA, daughter-in-law Debbie Zagrobelny of Massena, NY and 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Those who knew Jean in her later years, knew that her wonderfully wry sense of humor only got better with age and that she remained her feisty self until the end.
The family wishes to express heartfelt thanks and appreciation for the staff at United Helpers Maplewood Campus in Canton who so lovingly cared for Jean while she was there.
Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena. There will be no public calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Trinity Catholic School Endowment Fund; 188 Main Street, Massena, NY 13662 or Massena Meals-on- Wheels; 70 E Hatfield St, Massena, NY 13662.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday January 18, 2021 at the Church of the Sacred Heart in Massena. Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery in the spring at the convenience of the family.
Family and friends are welcome to share memorial and online condolences by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com
