Canton - Jean T. Cornell, 92, of Riverside Drive and formerly of Goodrich Street, Canton died peacefully at Canton-Potsdam Hospital on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
Calling Hours will be Wednesday, June 16, 2021 from 4-7 PM at Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton.
Funeral services will be Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Canton United Methodist Church with Pastor Nancy Hale officiating and eulogy by Paul Sibbitts.
Burial will follow in Crary Mills Cemetery.
Jean was born November 5, 1928 in Canton, NY and was a daughter of the late Howard M. and Beulah I. (Bradley) Thompson. She graduated Canton High School in 1945 and Ogdensburg Business School in 1946. She became a licensed insurance agent in 1958.
On November 27, 1946 she married the late Howard M. Cornell in the Canton United Methodist Church. Howard passed in January of 1978.
Jean retired from Wilder-Forsythe Insurance in Ogdensburg where she was a bookkeeper. Previously she worked for Canton Cooperative Insurance, Clark Insurance Agency in Canton and Potsdam.
Jean is survived by a grandson, Thomas LaBrake; great-granddaughter Izzabelle Newman; nieces Lisa (Clark) Rogers, Amy (Clark) Barr, Robin (Riley) Dagendorph, Gretchen Thompson and Kate (Thompson) Mullen; nephews Carl Clark, Nick Clark and Steven Riley; as well as many great-nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband she was predeceased by her daughter, Ellen LaBrake Burke; brothers William and Bruce Thompson; sisters Helen Clark and Fran T. Riley; and a nephew Scott Thompson.
Jean was a member of Canton United Methodist Church where she had served as a trustee and belonged to United Methodist Women. She was also a member of the North Country Insurance Women’s Association.
Memorial contributions may be made in Jean’s name to Canton United Methodist Church, 41 Court Street, Canton, NY 13617.
Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.lawrencefuneralhome.org
