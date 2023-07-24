NORFOLK – Funeral services for Jean T. Deleel, 90, a resident of 1977 County Rt. 38, Norfolk, will be held privately for the family at the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk. Mrs. Deleel passed away Thursday, July 20, 2023 at the Massena Memorial Hospital after a brief stay. Jean is survived by her seven children, Ricky and Maggie Deleel, New Braunfels, TX; Daniel Deleel, Norfolk; William and Joanne Deleel, Massena; Michael Deleel, Norfolk; Thomas and Linda Deleel, Manchester, NH; Sherry and Stephen Stough, Waco, TX and Brenda Pepin, Little River, NC; several beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; two brothers, David Amo, Canton and Frederick and Sandra Amo, Hermon as well as several nieces and nephews. Jean was pre-deceased by her husband Arthur, a granddaughter, Katricia Ferguson; two brothers, Terry and Richard Amo and a sister Joan McDonald. Born in Lisbon, NY on February 7, 1933 to the late George E. and Gladys Ames Amo, Jean graduated from high school and married Arthur Deleel on July 7, 1951. Jean was a devoted homemaker, staying home to take care of and raise her family as well as help others within the community. Jean was a communicant of St. Mary’s Church in Massena and was active with the Massena Neighborhood Center and enjoyed helping others. She loved to collect bells and angels, dancing and singing and taking an occasional trip to the casino. Memorial donations in Jean’s memory can be made to the Meals on Wheels Program and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com. The Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk is serving the family of Jean T. Deleel.
Jean T. Deleel
February 7, 1933 - July 20, 2023
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
