The memorial service for Jeanette Ann Landry will be 12:00 pm on Friday, February 28th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. Calling hours will be held prior to the service 10:00 am – 12:00 pm at the funeral home.
Jeanette passed away Sunday, February 23rd under the care of hospice at the Strong Memorial Hospital, Rochester.
Born in Lafayette, LA., she was the daughter to Donald J. and Fern Ceasar Landry. Jeanette moved to Watertown in 1969 and graduated from Watertown High School. She worked at Car Freshener as a secretary, various area dairy farms then went to work for the Veterinary Hospital as a secretary and caring for animals. She retired February 14, 2018.
She is survived by her son, Daniel Mendez, Austin, TX; her siblings, Barbara VanEpps, Lafayette, LA; Donna Dosch, Ohio; Terry Van Epps, Church Point, Louisiana; Bonnie VanEpps, Ogdensburg; Donald Landry, Watertown; several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents she was predeceased by her brother Randy Landry.
Jeanette enjoyed gardening, feeding and caring for animals. She was a member of Watertown American Legion, Post 61.
She was a true “WARRIOR”; she fought a long battle with leukemia.
In lieu of flowers donation may be made in her name to the American Cancer Society, 6725 Lyons Street, East Syracuse, NY 13057.
Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
