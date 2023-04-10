Antwerp - Jeanette C. “Polly” Mashaw, 72, passed away on Friday, April 7, 2023 in Syracuse. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 15th at 11:00 am at the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur with Martha Helmer, pastor of DeKalb Jct. United Methodist Church officiating and burial in East Riverside Cemetery, Gouverneur. Calling hours are Sat., 10-11 am previous to the service and on Friday 4-6 pm at the funeral home.
Jeanette C. “Polly” Mashaw
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.