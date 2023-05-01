Canton - Jeanette E. Rose, 85, of Canton passed away April 28, 2023 after a brief illness, surrounded by her family in the comfort of her son’s home. Calling Hours will be held on Tuesday, May 2 from 2-4 & 6-8 PM at Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton. Her funeral will be held Wednesday, May 3 at 2:00 PM at the funeral home with Lay Pastor John Frary officiating. Interment will take place in Beech Plains Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be shared by visiting www.lawrencefuneralhome.org
Jeanette E. Rose
