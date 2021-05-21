Raymondville: Jeanette M. Spencer, age 86, passed on Tuesday afternoon on May 18, 2021 at Oswego Hospital. Friends and family may be received on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm at the Phillips Memorial Home in Massena. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 1:30 pm at St. Raymond’s Church in Raymondville. Burial will be in Visitation Cemetery. Face coverings and social distancing will be observed. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Phillips Memorial Home in Massena.
Born on May 15, 1935, in Lowville, NY the daughter of the late Jonas and Lucille Widrick. She married James T. Spencer on April 4, 1953 in Bainbridge, MD.
Jeanette is survived by her children, Dawn Leduc (Mike) of Oswego, NY; Barry Spencer (Laura) of West Bolton, VT; Jeffrey Spencer (Nancy) Lebanon, PA; Beth O’Connor (Bill) Plattsburgh, NY; Cindy Stevens (Roger) Pennellville, NY; Kim Davidson (Steve) Raymondville, NY; Patti Cushman (Paul) Malone, NY, along with 18 Grandchildren and 30 Great-Grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband, James T. Spencer, and a son, Rodney Spencer, and grandsons, Jared Leduc and Jimmy Spencer.
Throughout her life, Jeanette was an active parishioner of St. Raymond’s Church, Raymondville, NY, and was involved in the Alter Rosary Society, the Parish Council, and later in years served as a Lector. She was an active member of the American Legion, Post 925, Norfolk, NY and served as President of the Ladies Auxiliary, she was also instrumental in orchestrating several fundraisers throughout the Community. Jeanette also performed duties as an Election Inspector for several years and was a volunteer for Massena Hospital Auxiliary.
Her many enjoyments were traveling with her husband of 66 years, and visiting family, spending time with her grandchildren, working in her flower beds, decorating for holidays, and trips to the Casinos.
The family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to the loving, caring, and compassionate staff at Bishop’s Commons, Oswego, NY and the Oswego Hospital Palliative Care Unit. Words cannot express the gratitude we feel for the exceptional care she was given and the love they showed her daily.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Church of the Visitation, 3 Morris Street, Norfolk, NY 13667 or St. Jude’s, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.PhillipsMemorial.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.