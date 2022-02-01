Jeanne Elizabeth Havran, 92, of Portsmouth, NH, died December 26, 2021 at Portsmouth Hospital. She was born June 3, 1929 in Watertown, NY to Alton and Ruth (Kissel) Adams. She graduated from Watertown High School and William Smith College, earning a B.A. in Home Economics. While working as a secretary at the Pentagon, she met her future husband, Philip, a Naval officer. They married in 1961 and had two children, Suzanne and Stephen, before settling in Rockport, MA, where Jeanne ran a consignment store for over 30 years and also pursued her interest in art. She became a prolific watercolorist and won numerous awards for her work in exhibits at the Rockport and North Shore Arts Associations, where she held associate memberships. She was also a member of the Rockport Garden Club and the Sandy Bay Yacht Club. She moved to Portsmouth in 2018 and became a member of the Kittery Art Association. Jeanne was a devoted mother, avid sailor, skier, tennis player, bridge player, and gardener. She had a great sense of humor, a young-at heart attitude, and many friends of all ages. Survivors include her daughter, Suzanne Havran and grandchildren Gretchen and Caleb Greene of Portsmouth, NH; her sister, Lorraine Revelle, of Chaumont NY and four nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband of 57 years, Philip; her son Stephen, her brother Robert Adams, and her uncle, Attorney Laurence Kissel of Watertown, NY. A memorial service will be held May 15, 2022 at the First Congregational Church in Rockport, MA at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be sent to Cape Ann Animal Aide, 4 Paws Lane, Gloucester, MA 01930.
Jeanne Elizabeth Havran
June 3, 1929 — December 26, 2021
