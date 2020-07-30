Jeanne M. Van Auken, long-time resident of Sandy Pond and Canton, NY, passed away on July 25. She was predeceased by her husband of 39 years, Arthur D. Van Auken, her parents, her brother Larry S. Mettler, brother-in-law Clesson Knickerbocker, and niece Patti Ryfun. She is survived by her daughters, Sharon Van Auken (Michael Scheer), Susan V. Marancik (Peter), grandchildren Anthony Miller and Alexander Marancik, her sister Shirley Knickerbocker, and brothers Dennis Bunting (Jessica) and Jerry Bunting (Dorothy), and many nieces and nephews.
Burial service is private. A celebration of Jeanne’s life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the St. Lawrence County Historical Society or The Sandy Pond Sportsmen’s Association at P.O. Box 154 Sandy Creek, NY 13145.
The M. B. Clark, Inc. Funeral Home in Lake Placid, NY is in charge of arrangements.
Relatives and friends are invited to share a memory, Upload a photograph, or leave condolences at www.mbclarkfuneralhome.com .
