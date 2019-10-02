Jeanne O. Emerton, 93, Watertown, NY. Born February 21, 1926 in New Bedford MA to George and Alexina Tetreault Olivier. She graduated Framingham State Teachers College and moved to Sackets Harbor NY where she taught French and Home Economics.
In Sackets Harbor, she met Donald Emerton – the love of her life; they eloped in 1948 and spent 49 happy years together. She was also a Registered Dietician and Nutritionist and worked in hospitals in Buffalo NY while her husband attended dental school there. They later moved to Watertown NY, where together they ran his dental practice and raised their family.
Jeanne was a selfless supporter of her community. She was a Communicant of Trinity Episcopal Church where she served on the Vestry and the Altar Guild. She was also a Sister of PEO, a member of the Hospital Twig, Sackets Harbor Wanderlust, and was a founding member of the Green Street Grasshoppers.
Jeanne enjoyed needlepoint, cooking, family vacations on Cape Cod MA, fishing for smallmouth bass on Lake Ontario, cross country skiing, and a good game of pitch with the neighbors.
She is survived by her 3 children; son James (Christine), Sterling, MA, daughter Mary, Rockville Centre, NY, and son Dr. Jon Emerton (Jerrie-Lynn) Watertown NY. She is also survived by her Granddaughters Isabelle and Sophia – Nana will forever be in your audience.
In accordance with her wishes, her body was donated to medical science research at Upstate Medical Center Syracuse NY– where her son did some of his training to become a physician.
A Memorial Service will be held Friday October 4th, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Trinity Episcopal Church, 227 Sherman Street, Watertown. A brief reception to visit with the family will immediately follow the service.
Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to The Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, NY or Trinity Episcopal Church, 227 Sherman Street, Watertown NY.
The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Samaritan Summit Village 3rd Floor Skilled Nursing for the excellent care provided to Jeanne. She spoke glowingly of your care. You always called her by name, and in the end, you stopped to say goodbye – some of you coming in on your day off to do so.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.