Massena: Jeannette Lucille Witkop, 84 passed away Tuesday (June 9, 2020) peacefully in her home surrounded by her adoring family after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. The family of Jeannette has entrusted funeral arrangements to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home in Massena.
She was born on September 8, 1935 in the daughter of Corana and Henry Marion in Cornwall, Ontario.
On October 6, 1956 she married the love of her life, Harry Witkop, Jr. and became a Naturalized United States Citizen on November 12, 1965. Harry predeceased her after 64 years of marriage on February 1, 2013.
She was a loving mother and wife, the true matriarch of our family. She enjoyed baking, exercising, dancing and laughing with her friends and family. The faith she has instilled in all of us is unforgettable.
Surviving Jeannette, are her nine children; John and wife Mariann Witkop of Massena, NY; Patrick and wife Sue Ellen Witkop of Fort Worth, TX; Cindy and husband Peter Matthews of Massena, NY; Jenny and husband Nicholas Zaferakis of Boston, MA; Danny and wife Sandra Witkop of Massena, NY; William and wife Suellen Witkop of Fairport, NY; Nora and husband Rick Vice of Massena, NY; Catherine and husband Robert Todd of Massena, NY; Robert and wife Lisa Witkop of Massena, NY. She is also survived by her 27 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, a sister Gisele McDonald of London, Ontario and a brother Leo Marion and wife Louise, along with several nieces and nephews. Jeannette was predeceased by her sister Claire Potvin and two grandsons Aaron Witkop and John Phillips Matthews.
A Mass of Resurrection will be held at the Church of the Sacred Heart with interment in the Calvary Cemetery.
At the request of the family, those wishing to express acts of kindness, may do so with memorial contributions to Trinity Catholic School Endowment Fund; 188 Main Street, Massena, New York 13662 or St. Peter’s Parish; P.O. Box 329, Massena, New York 13662. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com
