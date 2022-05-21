Jeannette (Roch) Brown, 70, of Tupper Lake, N.Y. passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022. She was surrounded by her loved ones at Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake, N.Y.
Jeannette was born on May 15, 1952 in Lowville, N.Y. the daughter of George and Helen (Lang) Roch. Jeannette grew up in Croghan, N.Y. and was a 1970 graduate of Beaver River High School. On September 30, 1978 she married Martin, the love of her life and her best friend, at St. Stephen’s Church in Croghan, N.Y. Jeannette and Martin welcomed their children, Jonathan and Rebecca, in 1979 and 1983. Jeannette’s greatest joy was her children; she was a phenomenal wife and mother.
Jeannette especially enjoyed Christmas, springtime, antiquing, garage sales, crafting, reading, gardening, classic country music and spending time with her friends and family. In the last few years of her life, she became a grandmother and she loved watching her granddaughter grow.
Jeannette is survived by her husband of 43 years, Martin, her son Jonathan (Kelly) of Selkirk, N.Y. her daughter Rebecca (Jason) and her granddaughter, Harper, of Baldwinsville, N.Y. her brother Roger (Patricia) of Lowville, N.Y. her niece Jennie (Craig) and their children of Lockport, N.Y. and many extended family members and beloved friends.
Jeannette is predeceased by her father and mother, George and Helen (Lang) Roch, two brothers - George Peter and and Reginald Roch, two infant sisters - Mary and Catherine, a nephew, Jason Roch, all of Croghan, N.Y. as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins who all held a special place in her heart.
In lieu of flowers, her family requests that you please consider making a donation in Jeannette’s honor to the Tri-Lakes Humane Society in Saranac Lake, N.Y. or to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
