Parishville: Jeffery A. Adams, 57, of Ashton Road, Parishville, unexpectedly passed away on Friday, April 16, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Karen Berkman; two brothers, John and Berry Adams; a sister, Wanda Doner; a son, Mathew Adams. Arrangements are under the care of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, where condolences online may be shared at www.donaldsonseymour.com
