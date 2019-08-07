MASSENA — Calling hours for 66 year old Jeffery E. Regan, a resident of 250 Main Street, Massena and formerly of Norwood, will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. at the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood. Jeff passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019 at the Massena Memorial Hospital. Jeff is survived by his two sons, Eric and Ann Regan, Dallas, TX and James Regan; a daughter, Chelsea Regan, Potsdam; two grandchildren, Rachael and Adrian; two brothers, John and Kathy Regan, Syracuse, Edward Guiney Jr., South Colton; his two sisters, Donna Barkley, Potsdam and Noreen and Donald Tuper, Potsdam; a sister-in-law, Grace Regan, Norwood as well as several nieces and nephews. Jeff was pre-deceased by his parents and a brother, James Regan.
Born in Potsdam, NY on August 3, 1952 to the late John M. Regan and Reatha Farmer, Jeff worked in the maintenance department at the Glendale College in Arizona as well as Clarkson University in Potsdam. Jeff enjoyed fishing in his spare time and loved visiting with friends and family and helping others in need. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.