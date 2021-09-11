OGDENSBURG- Funeral services for Jeffery M. Fournier, 64, of Ogdensburg will be held private. Mr. Fournier died peacefully Tuesday September 7, 2021. He was born on December 12, 1956 in Ogdensburg, NY to the late Robert & Lucy (Testani) Fournier.
Arrangements are under the direction of the LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home.
Jeff graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy he worked various jobs early in his career and he retired in 2016 as the supervisor of grounds and maintenance from the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center.
Jeff would like to acknowledge the special bond that he shared with his three cousins on his mother’s side; Val Testani, Tony Testani and Peggy Payne.
When Jeff took Darlene Durkee to be his wife on May 11, 2012, he not only got a wife, he inherited her entire family. Jeff also got the pleasure of becoming a great parent, role model and mentor to Darlene’s two sons; Spencer and Vincent.
Jeff also leaves behind 5- grandchildren and 2 -great grandchildren; Andrew Lebeau and his wife, Chelsea and their precious baby Payton, Grant Lebeaur and his companion Kailyn Engle and their new baby Evelynn, Emma Labeau, Logan Dodd, and baby girl Naomi, Jeff babysat for Naomi. Jeff will always be remembered for his generous and kind heart and his true love was his love for the outdoors, snowmobiling was his passion.
Jeff has requested no services; he would rather be remembered by his contagious smile and his warm heart.
Online condolences may be made to www.LaRuePitcher.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.