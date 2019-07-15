Jeffrey Bryan White Armstrong, 41, 33720 NY State Route 126, Carthage, NY passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Upstate Hospital, Syracuse, NY. This followed an incredibly courageous one year battle against Ewing Sarcoma cancer.
Jeff was born on January 27, 1978 in Watertown NY. He is the son of Bruce and Holly White Armstrong. He is survived by his son Trey to whom he was a very loving and devoted father, and his sister Caitlin. He is also survived by his grandmother, Joyce Wilde Armstrong and his uncles, Edward (Lesley) Armstrong, Donald (Jeanene Light) Armstrong, James (April) Armstrong, John Gormley and his aunts, Beth Armstrong Stamegna, Julie Consoli and Mary Nunley and several cousins. Jeffrey was predeceased by his paternal grandfather, Carl Walker Armstrong, his maternal grandparents, Robert and Mary Gormley White.
Jeff attended Augustinian Academy and graduated from Carthage Central in 1996. He completed his AA in Liberal Arts from Jefferson Community College in 1998.He then attended Buffalo State and graduated with honors with a BA in Philosophy & Psychology from Oswego State in 2000. In 2014 he graduated with honors with a BS in Accounting from Empire State College.
Previous to achieving his accounting degree, he served in several culinary jobs including Red Lobster, Stefano’s, Maggies and Pete’s Trattoria. While working toward his accounting degree he was working at Pete’s and also interning as a bookkeeper at Small Business Services which then hired him. Jeff left Small Business Services to accept a position at Kall and D’Argenio’s CPA LLP where he professionally developed into an Associate Senior Accountant. In every employment situation Jeff was known for applying a very serious work ethic and attention to detail. He also volunteered his services for the Carthage Central Booster Club.
Jeff’s greatest joy was camping at Kamp Kalurah which originally belonged to his great grandfather Floyd White. The true outdoorsman thoroughly enjoyed fishing, hiking, swimming, 4-wheeler riding and bonfires, especially with Trey. He had a true passion for music and playing guitar. He enjoyed golfing, running, cross country skiing, snowshoeing and other winter activities. He also was a skilled craftsman making wood shelves, cabinets and other things he needed around the house. Jeff was an avid reader of everything from science and political articles to science fiction and historical novels.
Jeff was an enthusiastic Detroit sports fan rooting for the Tigers, Pistons and Lions. He developed an interest in film studies when he was in college and knew a great deal about cinematography and film direction. He loved watching movies, especially those directed by Quentin Tarantino.
To honor Jeff’s life, family and friends are invited to a Celebration of His Life on Sunday July 21, 2019 at the Elks Lodge, 511 Fulton St, Carthage, NY from 12pm-4pm.
Donations may be made to a trust fund developed by Jeff for his son, Trey. This fund will be handled by Kall and D’Argenio at 119 N Massey Street, Watertown, NY, 13601.
Our family would like to express extreme appreciation to the dedicated and compassionate staff who cared for Jeff at Upstate Hospital.
Our family would also like to offer our gratitude to Jeff’s loyal friends who have supported him throughout this ordeal with several acts of kindness such as a Go-Fund-Me page, bringing wood and providing transportation to treatment.
Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home. To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.
