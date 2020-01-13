MARTINSBURG- Jeffrey C. Overton Sr., 66, of Whittaker Road, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Upstate Medical University Hospital, Syracuse, surrounded by his loving family.
The funeral will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc. 5702 Waters Road, Lowville, with Pastor Doug Ploof, Pastor of East Pitcairn Wesleyan Church, officiating. Spring Burial will be in the Martinsburg Cemetery. A gathering at the Lowville VFW will immediately follow the funeral service, all are welcome. Any food donations may be taken directly to the Lowville VFW on Wednesday, beginning at 9:00 a.m. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., prior to the funeral service, at the funeral home. Contributions may be made by clicking the donation tab at https://funeralhomehosting.org/ifh/notices/Jeffrey-OvertonSr to help the family with the funeral expenses or there will be envelopes for the family at the funeral home.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Valerie; four children, Jason and his wife, Lisa Overton of Castorland, Tanya LaVancha of North Carolina, Laura and her husband, Jerome LaPlatney of Harrisville, Jeffrey C. Overton Jr. and his fiancé Corbyn Thompson of Norwich; eleven grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and another great-granddaughter on the way; his siblings and their spouses, Carla and Dick Adams of Martinsburg, Lucinda “Cindy” Overton of Lowville, Roxanne and Randy Morak of Martinsburg, Carlyle Overton Jr. of Lowville; an uncle; several nieces, nephews and cousins, his mother-in-law and father-in-law, William and Beverly Burr of Harrisville. He is predeceased by a granddaughter Tyra Amber Overton who died on May 13, 2007.
Jeffrey was born on October 1, 1953 in West Carthage, NY, a son of the late Carlyle Leo and Laura Lucille Dealing Overton. He graduated from Lowville Academy in 1970 and went on to Delhi University where he studied masonry. A marriage with Ruth Hoffman ended in divorce. He worked for area construction companies. On March 24, 1989, he married his companion of ten years, Valerie Hoffman. Together they shared 42 years together. Jeff and Valerie and family started Adirondack Painting where he partnered with Gary Galasso until Jeff retired in 2019. Jeff ‘s family was most important to him. He enjoyed spending time with them, especially at family cook outs. He also loved the outdoors and
crossword puzzles. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.
