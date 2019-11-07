Morley— Jeffrey Gerald Hyde, 27, of Morley-Potsdam Road, died tragically in an auto accident on November 6, 2019.
His funeral will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 1:00 PM at SUNY Canton “Roo House” with Pastor Philip “Skip” Edie officiating.
The family will receive friends on Sunday from 1-3 PM and 6-8 PM at Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton. The family will also receive friends from 11 AM until the time of the service on Monday at SUNY Canton.
Additional off-street parking is available behind “LUNA” at 18 Park Street.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery, Heuvelton.
Condolences may be shared with the family as well as donations through Crowd Funding by visiting www.lawrencefuneralhome.org
