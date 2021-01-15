Jeffrey H. Cline, age 65, of Ogdensburg, passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021, at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center. Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 18, 2021 at 10:00AM at Notre Dame Church. Burial will be in Notre Dame Cemetery in the Spring. There will be no public calling hours.
Jeffrey is survived by his two children, a daughter, Kiersten Cline of Liverpool, NY; a son, Jeremy Cline of Ogdensburg, NY; his mother-in-law, Joyce Blood, of Ogdensburg, NY and nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by a brother, Robert Cline and two sisters, Victoria Legault and Boneva Monroe.
Jeffrey was born on September 9, 1955, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of John H. “Herb” and Ivaloo (Walrath) Cline. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1973 and later obtained an associate degree from Monroe Community College in Rochester, NY. Jeffrey married Michele A. LeClair on August 1, 1981, at St. Mary’s Cathedral, in Ogdensburg with Msgr. John F. Pendergast officiating. She predeceased him on June 17, 2017. Mr. Cline was a service technician for LoneStar Gas Company in Dennison, TX and later went to work for St. Lawrence Gas in January 1993 until his retirement in July of 2017 as a Gas Mechanic. Jeffrey enjoyed fine dining, a good bottle of wine, fishing, hunting, traveling and baseball. He also loved spending time with his grand-dog, Mort. Jeff will be remembered for his unconditional love he portrayed and the incredible care he gave his beloved wife for years during her illness. Everyone wanted Jeff to be their guardian! He is also noted for his genuine concern for others in the community whether it was their health or their furnace equipment! Donations may be made in Jeffrey’s memory to MD Anderson, 1515 Holcombe Blvd, Houston, Texas 77030 or at https://gifts.mdanderson.org/.
Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.