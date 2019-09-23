Jeffrey M. Pierce, 67 Carthage, passed away on September 23, 2019 at Meadowbrook Terrace Assisted Living where he had been residing.
Born in Watertown, NY the son of the late Donald F. and Dorothy Mayhew Pierce. He was raised in Brownville, NY and attended General Brown High School. He was lately under the care of the amazing staff at Meadowbrook Terrace Assisted Living Facility in Carthage, NY.
Jeff worked several jobs including mail carrier, bus driver, maintenance worker, and for Suburban Propane. He was a proud Mustang GT owner as a young adult and admired classic cars and trains. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially with his grandchildren Samantha and Brandon.
He is survived by a sister Janet Cooper of Fort Edward, NY, a half brother Donald ( Beth) Pierce of Royersford, PA, a daughter Jessica L. Jones and her husband Ryan of Dexter, a son Benjamin R. Carmen and husband Raymond of Plattsburgh, NY and grandchildren Samantha Jones and Brandon Aubin.
He was predeceased by his father Donald and mother Dorothy and a sister Donna.
There will be no calling hours or funeral. A private burial will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution in Jeff’s memory to the Volunteer Transportation Center 24685 Route 37, Watertown, NY 13601. Online condolences may be made to the Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter at dexterfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.