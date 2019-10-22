MASSENA – Jeffrey R. Barney, 56, of 237 County Route 43, unexpectedly passed away Thursday evening, October 17, 2019 in the emergency room of Massena Memorial Hospital.
Jeff was born January 12, 1963 in Massena, the son of the late Leon and Jane (LaClair) Barney. He attended St. Lawrence Central School, where he graduated in 1981. He served his country in the US Army for two years.
Jeff worked for a time at Kinney Drugs and was a machine operator at Michele Audio in Massena for several years. He enjoyed watching football, baseball, and NASCAR. He also enjoyed listening to country music.
Jeff is survived by his longtime companion, Anne Tessier of Massena; his children, Jordan Cecot, Brittany, Chelsea, and Matthew Barney; his step daughter, Courtney Tessier; his grandchildren, Andrew Cecot, Nevada and Devin Chapman, and Alexander and Aria Martin; his sister, Sandra Barney of Massena; his brothers, Michael and Cheryl Barney of Massena; Wayne and Tracy Barney of Florida; Lloyd “Andy” and Lisa Barney of Massena; Chris and Cindy Barney of Florida; Paul and Kim Barney of Massena; and Patrick and Darcy Barney of Massena; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Leon Barney Jr. and his sister, Peggy Salwa.
At his request, there will be no calling hours. A celebration of his life will be held at a time to be announced.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
