Jeffrey Richard Ostlund Sr, 74, passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022, at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse New York. He was born June 23, 1948, in Caribou Maine, the son of Ralph and Edith (Rasmussen) Ostlund. He married the love of his life, Sun Ham of Daegu Korea on November 6, 1976, in New Sweden Maine. Jeffrey graduated from Caribou High School in 1966 and received a master’s degree in accounting from Western New England College in 1986. He served in the U.S. Army for 20 years, retiring as a Sergeant First Class from Ft. Drum New York in 1988. Later in his career he worked as a consultant with the battle simulation center at Fort Drum, retiring in 2017. Jeff and his wife lived in Watertown New York for 34 years before relocating to Three Mile Bay on Lake Ontario in 2019.He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years Sun (Ham) Ostlund of Three Mile Bay, New York, daughter Anne Ostlund of Plano, Texas, his sons Jeffrey Ostlund Jr and wife Dacia and their children Gianna and Jace of Shelburne, Vermont, and David Ostlund and wife Jena and their children Evelyn and Alana of Morristown, New Jersey. His mother-in-law Tae Young Bae, his sister Carole Ringer and husband Robert, his brother-in-law Garret Cole and wife Patricia, his brothers in law and sisters in law in Korea. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, aunts, uncles and cousinsJeffrey was predeceased by his parents, father-in-law Sae Young Ham, and sister Marsha Cole.Relatives and friends are invited to called 10am Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at the Gustaf Adolph Lutheran Church in New Sweden, where a service will be conducted at 11am with the Rev. Robert Smith officiating. A committal service with military honors will be held following the service at the New Sweden Cemetery. The family will also have a celebration of life at their home in Three Mile Bay, New York on September 10 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New Sweden Historical Society, PO Box 33, New Sweden, Maine 04762 or Gustaf Adolf Lutheran Church, PO Box 54, New Sweden, ME 04762.
Jeffrey Richard Ostlund Sr
