Jeffrey S Johnson, 57, of 40296 Rogers Crossing Road, Carthage, died tragically along with his Uncle, Charles (Butch) Stevens, on Saturday, October 5, 2019 following an automobile accident in Shelby, NY.
Jeffrey was born on April 22, 1962 in Watertown, the son of Dean Johnson and Mary (Michalik) Goodspeed. He was a 1980 graduate of Carthage Central High School. Jeff’s culinary background included working at several establishments including, Red Lobster, Bennigan’s in Florida, Cracker Barrel, many years at Ryan’s Lookout in Henderson, Carlowden Country Club and he was currently working for the C.A.P.C. in Carthage.
He is survived by his mother, Mary Goodspeed of Carthage, his father, Dean Johnson of Lowville, three sisters: Sandi Merrow of Michigan, Joanne Reid of Baldwinsville and Jennifer Webb of North Syracuse, his beloved dog, Beulla, nieces and nephews and numerous Aunt’s, Uncles and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at 6:00 pm on Thursday, October 10 at the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage with Rev. Donald A. Robinson officiating. Calling hours will precede the service from 3-6pm on Thursday.
If one was so inclined, memorials may be made to the S.P.C.A. of Watertown, 25056 Water St., Watertown, NY 13601.
