Jeffrey S. Zeller- a dedicated husband, father of 6, and friend of many, passed away on October 30, 2022 at the age of 55 in Honeoye Falls, NY.
Jef grew up in Edwards, NY where he was actively involved in athletics and graduated at the top of his high school class. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the Army and began his training to become a registered nurse. Post military, Jef went on to work in the medical field before retiring in 2020.
Jef was a man of his word. He loved deeply and had a generous heart. He actively spoke with fellow veterans at some of the most vulnerable times in their lives. His strong presence and love of God helped guide him throughout his life.
Jef is survived by his beloved wife of 12 years, Patricia, whom he often would say “God plopped her into my life.” Together they have four children, Alexandra, Kennedy, Claire, and Genevieve. He has two children from a previous marriage, Bryan (Kamryn) Zeller and Alisha Sharp. When he spoke of his family, his eyes would light up and emanate how proud he was of his family. Family was his entire world.
Jef is also survived by two siblings, Mark (Angela) Zeller and Lori (Dean) Lichterman as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents, Victoria and Larry Zeller.
Friends may call on Friday, November 4th from 10am-12pm at Saint Catherine of Siena Church, 26 Mendon Ionia Road, Mendon, NY 14506. A funeral mass will take place immediately following calling hours.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that you place a donation in Jef’s name to the Honeoye FallsMendon Ambulance Corp, CHS Mobile Integrated HealthCare, or your favorite veteransorganization.
