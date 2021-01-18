Jeffrey Thomas Shannon, 56, of 25721 Mustard Rd., Watertown, NY passed away on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at Samaritan Medical Hospital.
Jeff was born in Alexandria Bay, NY on August 7,1964, the son of the late parents Dr. Harold K. Shannon and Margaret (Decker) Shannon. He was a 1982 graduate of General Brown Central School, Dexter, NY. He attended Jefferson Community College and graduated from there in 1984. He then proceeded to go on to Oswego State University and graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Communications and Broadcasting.
His first job was with WSCP, a country western radio station in Pulaski, NY and penned his name as “Ramblin’ Jeff Shannon.” For the next 32 years he was employed behind the scenes by WWNY TV7 and Z93 FM Radio in Watertown, NY. The Shannon family would like to thank WWNY TV7 and all the radio stations for their loving tributes to Jeff. He was more than an employee, he was family.
Jeff is survived by his wife of 30 years, Donna (Liscomb) Shannon; his son Jordan Shannon and his fiancée Harley Bates; his daughter Brittany Shannon and her significant other, Gil Rodriguez; two sisters, Linda Gracey (James) and Nancy Abbott (James) both in Dexter, NY; a brother, Paul Shannon (Cindy) in Liverpool, NY; two step sisters, Kathy Gauthier (Daniel) in Jamaica Plains, MA and Helen Fenlon (Mark) in Marcellus, NY; and a step brother, Stephen Can (Pamela) in New Hope, PA.
Jeff also leaves behind many nieces and nephews and their children as well as his pets from his first pet, Kelly, to Scruffy, Misty, Luciano, Frodo, Jonas, and his most recent Swarley, “his stink pot.”
Besides his parents he was predeceased by our loving Stepmother, June O. Can Shannon.
Jeff and Donna spent numerous vacations camping and cruising around the world with their best friends Ben and Holly Rubacha. There were many game nights with them, Penny, Rodney, Peggy, and Dave that will be missed. None of these events will ever be the same. There were also many gatherings with Donna’s family where someone would say Jeff’s name and he’d respond, but so would his brother-in-law Jeff Cronk and his son Jeff Cronk JR. The love was always there when any event was attended by family and friends.
There’s so much more we could say about our beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend. He was always smiling, friendly with everyone, so knowledgeable about many trivial things including The Simpsons, and what a sense of humor! Everyone who tuned into his Z93 FM radio show and Z93wind knew that. There are no words about how missed he will be. We will love you infinity Jeff!
The Shannon Family and Jefferson Community College have created a fund to support local students in Jeff’s memory. To make a gift in honor of Jeff Shannon go to www.sunyjefferson.edu/jccgiving or call 315-786-2458.
Calling hours are 4-7 Tuesday at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home with a Wednesday 1pm mass at the Immaculate Conception Church, Brownville with Rev. Michael Gaffney officiating for family only. Spring burial will be in the Dexter Cemetery. There will be a gathering afterwards on Wednesday to be announced. The mass will be streamed on the WWNY Facebook page and website. Covid guidelines will be followed. Any questions you can contact an immediate family member. Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com
