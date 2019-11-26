Jennie C. Cean, 88, passed away Tuesday, November 19th at the home of her daughter and son-in-law Larry and Trudie Bertram.
Her wish was to be home, at the time of her passing she was under the care of her loving family and Hospice of Jefferson County.
Jennie was born February 26, 1931 to Roy and Grace Stumpf Compo. She graduated in 1951 from Adams Center Central School, following graduation she attended Business School in Watertown and received her degree as a legal secretary.
She married Wendell H. Cean, April 19, 1952 at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church, Adams. Mr. Cean passed away April 4, 2007.
Jennie is survived by her 4 children, Nancy (Mark Widrick) Alford, Adams Center; Trudie (Larry) Bertram, Pierrepont Manor; Charles (Lori) Cean, Pierrepont Manor; Pamela (Jerry) Korec, Fla; 9 grandchildren, Robert Wratten, Nicole England, Tamara McConnell, Jennifer Halko, Bryan Korec, Kevin Cean, Lynda Lohrmann, Adrienne Brimmer, Shawn Korec and 15 great-grandchildren. Also surviving is her oldest brother, Richard Compo, sister, Carol Williams and her sister-in-law Jean Cean.
Besides her parents and husband Wendell she was predeceased by 2 siblings.
Jennie worked for several years as a legal secretary, later going to work for Jefferson County as a secretary for Fire Coordinator, Richard Madill until retiring.
She enjoyed bingo, crosswords, crocheting blankets for all of her grandchildren.
There will be no services per her wishes, she will be cremated.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601. Online condolences can be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com
