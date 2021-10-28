Jennie Dine (Aunt Jennie) of Scottsdale, AZ passed away on 10-20-21. Born to Gregor Rubik and Rose Nowakoski-Rubik in 1925, Jennie left the family farm in Jefferson County at age 17. She was very ambitious, task oriented, and above all a diligent worker. She toiled her way to a successful 45 year career at General Electric in Syracuse, and was proud of her contributions there. She also worked for many years as a waitress at the Fireside Inn, Baldwinsville. She very much enjoyed meeting a variety of new people in that capacity. Her hobbies included sewing, crocheting, gardening, and cooking authentic Polish dishes with cabbage. She also immensely enjoyed and appreciated her time spent at nephew Greg Volpe’s “camp” in Lorraine, NY.
She enjoyed a lengthy retirement in Arizona and was able to closely watch her only grandson grow into a young man. She is survived by her son David, his wife Julie, and grandson Andrew of Arizona, her sister Stella Sheldon of Copenhagen, NY, her brother Ed (Andy) Rubick of Colorado, and many nieces and nephews. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of the Valley, Phoenix, AZ, or to St Sophia’s Greek Orthodox Church in Syracuse, NY.
