Jennie E. Liberatore, 100, of Watertown passed away Friday, July 1, 2022, at Samaritan Medical Center.
Jennie was born in Watertown February 16, 1922, daughter of Antonio and Maria Foti Crupi and she attended Watertown High School. On May 27, 1943 she married Dominic V. Liberatore at St. Anthony’s Church with Rev. James Quinn officiating. Mr. Liberatore, the circulation manager for the Watertown Daily Times for 40 years, died August 12, 2005.
She was a homemaker and a communicant of St. Anthony’s Church. In her younger years, Jennie was a seamstress at Olga Knitting Mill and an inspector at Model Homes, both in Watertown.
She is survived by her son Dominic J. Liberatore and wife Constance, North Syracuse; granddaughter Lynda L. Liberatore and husband Jeff Duncan, Syracuse; brother Pasquale “Pat” Crupi, Watertown; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Along with her husband, Jennie was predeceased by her son John A., July 1, 1968; four brothers, Joseph, Antonio, Phil, and Anthony Crupi; and two sisters, Margaret Terzini and Grace Haley.
The funeral mass and burial were held at her family’s convenience. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown and online condolences to her family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com
